07/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Crystal Palace
1 : 2
Chelsea
Half Time
0 - 1
Olivier Giroud
6'
0 - 2
Christian Pulisic
27'
34'
Wilfried Zaha
1 - 2
35'
Luka Milivojevic
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
