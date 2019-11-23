Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
18:00
England:
Premier League
Crystal Palace
1 : 2
Liverpool
2nd Half
- 89:42
0 - 1
Sadio Mane
49'
Fabinho
55'
82'
Wilfried Zaha
1 - 1
1 - 2
Roberto Firmino
85'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
4
8
Corner Kicks
8
1
Counter Attacks
1
26
Cross Attacks
31
8
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
10
3
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
25
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
