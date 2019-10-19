Livescore Match Center
19/10/19
19:30
England:
Premier League
Crystal Palace
0 : 2
Manchester City
Half Time
13'
Luka Milivojevic
0 - 1
Gabriel Jesus
39'
0 - 2
David Silva
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
23
4
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
1
26%
Ball Possession
74%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
