Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Crystal Palace
0 : 2
Manchester United
Finished
Aaron Wan-bissaka
36'
0 - 1
Marcus Rashford
45'+1
Harry Maguire
65'
0 - 2
Anthony Martial
78'
90'
Luka Milivojevic
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
23
10
Fouls
15
15
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
2
11
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
9
5
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
2
17
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement