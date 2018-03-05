05/03/18
22:00
England: Premier League
Crystal Palace
2 : 3
Manchester United
Finished
Venue: Selhurst Park.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 26,309.
11'
Townsend Andros
1 - 0
Mctominay Scott
42'
Rashford Marcus
McTominay Scott 46'
48'
Van Aanholt Patrick
2 - 0
2 - 1
Smalling Chris
55'
Young Ashley
57'
Mata Juan
Young Ashley 67'
Shaw Luke
Valencia Antonio 67'
75'
Townsend Andros
2 - 2
Lukaku Romelu
76'
80'
Riedewald Jairo
Schlupp Jeffrey
2 - 3
Matic Nemanja
90'+1
Matic Nemanja
90'+3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2018