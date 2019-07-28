28/07/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
CS Universitatea Craiova
1 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
Finished
Daniel Constantin Florea
20'
Mihai Neicutescu
26'
46'
Mihai Roman
1 - 0
50'
Alexandru Cicaldau
Cornel Dinu
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
22
17
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
18
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
2
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
7
7
Shots off Goal
6
8
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
3
23
Throwins
23
2
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019