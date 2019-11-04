Livescore Match Center
04/11/19
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
CS Universitatea Craiova
2 : 0
Dinamo Bucuresti
1st Half
- 29:31
20'
Antoni Ivanov
1 - 0
31'
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
1
3
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
