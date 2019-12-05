Livescore Match Center
05/12/19
19:00
Romania:
Liga I
CS Universitatea Craiova
2 : 1
FC Botosani
2nd Half
- 55:16
20'
Valentin Mihaila
1 - 0
28'
Alexandru Cicaldau (pen)
2 - 0
2 - 1
Reagy Ofosu
39'
Reagy Ofosu
41'
Stefan Askovski
45'
Mario Ebenhofer
53'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
6
12
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
