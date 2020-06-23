Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Championship Group
CS Universitatea Craiova
0 : 0
FC Botosani
1st Half
- 12:38
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
