Livescore Match Center
24/08/20
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
CSKA 1948
0 : 1
Arda Kardzhali
2nd Half
- 47:48
0 - 1
Spas Delev
14'
23'
Galin Ivanov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
24
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
10
4
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement