Livescore Match Center
07/08/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
CSKA 1948
1 : 0
CSKA Sofia
1st Half
- 25:45
19'
Martin Kamburov
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement