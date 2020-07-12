Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Championship Playoff
CSKA Sofia
1 : 0
Beroe
1st Half
- 14:44
4'
Evandro
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
3
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
77%
Ball Possession
23%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement