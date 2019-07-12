12/07/19
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
CSKA Sofia
2 : 1
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
2nd Half
- 75:13
4'
Ali Sowe (pen)
1 - 0
Zdravko Iliev
27'
1 - 1
Daniel Mladenov
57'
Yordan Apostolov
67'
73'
Mitko Mitkov
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
10
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
27
Cross Attacks
13
6
Fouls
15
15
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
7
5
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
23
Throwins
16
5
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
