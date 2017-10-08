|08/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Czech Republic
|3 : 0
|San Marino
|2nd Half - 56:46
|Venue: Plzen City Stadium, Plzen. Referee : Alex Troleis (FRO).
Assistant referees : Andrew Christiansen (FRO) & Dan Petur Pauli Hojgaard (FRO).
Fourth official : Petur Reinert (FRO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Czech Republic will finish 3rd in GROUP C with victory. San Marino have lost all 9 qualifiers (scored 2, conceded 46).
Barak, Darida both struck twice Czechs won reverse fixture 6-0 one year ago. San