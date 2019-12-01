Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Dalian Aerbin
1 : 0
Beijing Renhe
2nd Half
- 72:24
15'
Jose Salomon Rondon (Missed Penalty)
39'
Xiao Zhou
Wenyang Du
44'
57'
Jose Salomon Rondon
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
7
10
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
2
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
8
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019