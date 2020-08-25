Livescore Match Center
25/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Dalian Aerbin
2 : 0
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2nd Half
- 64:27
16'
Yaopeng Wang
1 - 0
Dinghao Yan
22'
31'
Sam Larsson
2 - 0
Fang Mei
52'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
15
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
4
11
Throwins
16
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
