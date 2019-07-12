12/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Dalian Aerbin
1 : 1
Guangzhou R&F
1st Half
- 23:26
0 - 1
Eran Zahavi (pen)
18'
24'
Yannick Ferreira-carrasco (pen)
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
2
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019