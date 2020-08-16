Livescore Match Center
16/08/20
10:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Dalian Aerbin
0 : 1
Guangzhou R&F
2nd Half
- 72:10
Chao Zeng
24'
0 - 1
Eran Zahavi (pen)
30'
Jiaqi Han
62'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
17
Cross Attacks
10
12
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
7
5
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
11
Throwins
8
2
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
