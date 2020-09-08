Livescore Match Center
08/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Dalian Aerbin
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 40:45
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
