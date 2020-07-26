Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Dalian Aerbin
0 : 0
Shandong Luneng
Half Time
21'
Yanfeng Dong
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
3
8
Cross Attacks
20
5
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
3
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
