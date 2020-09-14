Livescore Match Center
14/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Dalian Aerbin
1 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
2nd Half
- 56:35
Alexander N'doumbou
10'
33'
Jose Salomon Rondon
1 - 0
35'
Liangming Lin
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
7
6
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
1
6
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
4
2
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
