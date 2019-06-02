02/06/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Dalian Aerbin
0 : 2
Shanghai SIPG
2nd Half
- 57:45
9'
Sheng Qin
0 - 1
Elkeson
31'
37'
Yaopeng Wang
0 - 2
Shenglong Li
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
9
12
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
