24/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Dalian Aerbin
1 : 2
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1st Half
- 44:15
0 - 1
Morteza Pouraliganji
25'
0 - 2
Harold Preciado
32'
36'
Jose Salomon Rondon
1 - 2
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
14
8
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
