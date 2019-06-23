23/06/19
10:30
China:
Super League
Dalian Aerbin
0 : 1
Tianjin Songjiang
1st Half
- 19:08
5'
Sheng Qin
0 - 1
Ke Sun
8'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
