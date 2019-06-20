20/06/19
19:30
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Denmark U21
1 : 1
Austria U21
2nd Half
- 55:08
33'
Joakim Maehle
1 - 0
1 - 1
Philipp Lienhart
47'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
4
16
Cross Attacks
15
15
Fouls
2
6
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
4
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
4
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019