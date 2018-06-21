|21/06/18
|15:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Denmark
|1 : 1
|Australia
|Finished
|Venue: Cosmos Arena, Samara.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 44,918. This will be the 4th encounter between Denmark & Australia, their 1st at the World Cup. None of their previous fixtures, have ended in a draw (2 wins for Denmark, 1 for Australia).
Australia have lost 7 of their 9 World Cup encounters against European opposition (W1, D1), their only win coming against Serbia in 2010 (2-1).
Only in their 1st ever appearance in 1986 Denmark won both their opening 2 matches in a World Cup.