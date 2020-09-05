Livescore Match Center
05/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Denmark
0 : 1
Belgium
1st Half
- 22:06
3'
Pierre-emile Hoejbjerg
0 - 1
Jason Denayer
9'
Youri Tielemans
21'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
2
3
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement