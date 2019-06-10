10/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Denmark
2 : 1
Georgia
1st Half
- 36:39
13'
Kasper Dolberg
1 - 0
1 - 1
Saba Lobzhanidze
25'
Jaba Kankava
29'
30'
Christian Eriksen (pen)
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
20
Cross Attacks
9
2
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
73%
Ball Possession
27%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019