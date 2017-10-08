|08/10/17
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Denmark
|0 : 0
|Romania
|Half Time
|Venue: Telia Parken, Copenhagen. Referee : Deniz Aytekin (GER).
Assistant referees : Guido Kleve (GER) & Markus Hacker (GER).
Fourth official : Marco Fritz (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Denmark will win GROUP E if they win & leaders Poland lose. Denmark will seal 2nd place with point. Romania already out. Reverse fixture last year ended 0-0. Denmark home record in GROUP E: W3 L1. Romania lost last 2 away