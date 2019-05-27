27/05/19
17:00
England:
Playoffs
Aston Villa
2 : 1
Derby
2nd Half
- 85:19
28'
Anwar El-ghazi
44'
Anwar El-ghazi
1 - 0
Mason Bennett
47'
48'
Conor Hourihane
Fikayo Tomori
51'
59'
John Mcginn
2 - 0
2 - 1
Jack Marriott
81'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
4
4
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
17
12
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
21
2
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
2
