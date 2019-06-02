02/06/19
22:15
France:
Relegation Playoff
Dijon
3 : 1
Lens
Finished
Agg. 4-2 First Leg. 1-1
28'
Naim Sliti
1 - 0
1 - 1
Jean-kevin Duverne
39'
Cheick Oumar Doucoure
51'
71'
Wesley Said
2 - 1
90'+1
Naim Sliti
3 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
21
7
Fouls
14
15
Free Kicks
10
3
Goals
1
13
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
24
Throwins
24
3
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019