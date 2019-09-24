Livescore Match Center
24/09/19
20:00
France:
Ligue 1
Dijon
0 : 0
Marseille
Finished
54'
Mounir Chouiar
69'
Hamza Mendyl
Lucas Perrin
71'
Morgan Sanson
74'
Valere Germain
76'
90'
Matheus Pereira
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
3
8
Corner Kicks
3
3
Counter Attacks
2
19
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
8
5
Shots off Goal
6
8
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
26
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
9
3
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019