22/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Dijon
1 : 1
Monaco
2nd Half
- 81:31
57'
Mama Balde
1 - 0
1 - 1
Guillermo Maripan
79'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
23
13
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
16
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
