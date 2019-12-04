Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Dijon
1 : 1
Montpellier
1st Half
- 24:36
2'
Junior Sambia (Own Goal)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Florent Mollet
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
4
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019