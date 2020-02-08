Livescore Match Center
08/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Dijon
2 : 2
Nantes
1st Half
- 33:37
15'
Stephy Mavididi
1 - 0
1 - 1
Moses Simon
20'
24'
Julio Tavares
2 - 1
2 - 2
Mickael Alphonse (Own Goal)
34'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
4
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
2
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
1
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
