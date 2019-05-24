24/05/19
22:05
France:
Ligue 1
Dijon
2 : 1
Toulouse
2nd Half
- 90:00+
Kalidou Sidibe
27'
0 - 1
Bafode Diakite
33'
37'
Naif Aguerd
58'
Naim Sliti
1 - 1
62'
Julio Tavares
2 - 1
Christopher Jullien
85'
89'
Benjamin Jeannot
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
10
9
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
12
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
7
7
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
26
3
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
