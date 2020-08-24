Livescore Match Center
24/08/20
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Dinamo Bucuresti
0 : 1
AFC Hermannstadt
2nd Half
- 48:54
20'
Alexandru Rauta
20'
Alexandru Rauta
0 - 1
Jo Santos
32'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
9
1
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
