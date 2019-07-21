21/07/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Dinamo Bucuresti
0 : 1
CS Universitatea Craiova
Half Time
8'
Andrei Sin
Florin Borta
14'
0 - 1
Cristian Barbut
45'+7
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
13
9
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
5
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
