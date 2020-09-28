Livescore Match Center
28/09/20
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Dinamo Bucuresti
0 : 1
Uta Arad
Half Time
29'
Adam Nemec
36'
Borja Valle
0 - 1
Adrian Hora (pen)
43'
Simon Rumbullaku
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
4
Shots off Goal
0
6
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
