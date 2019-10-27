Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
Dinamo Bucuresti
3 : 0
Viitorul Constanta
2nd Half
- 60:20
Andrei Artean
5'
29'
Slavko Perovic
1 - 0
Catalin Cabuz
29'
31'
Deian Sorescu
2 - 0
Cosmin Matei
58'
61'
Ioan Filip
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
10
6
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
6
3
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
2
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
17
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019