Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Dinamo Bucuresti
1 : 1
Viitorul Constanta
2nd Half
- 45:00
34'
Kristian Kostrna
0 - 1
Vlad Achim (pen)
35'
37'
Deian Sorescu
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
13
4
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
1
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement