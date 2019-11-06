Livescore Match Center
06/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group C
Dinamo Zagreb
1 : 1
Shakhtar Donetsk
2nd Half
- 57:06
0 - 1
Alan Patrick
13'
25'
Bruno Petkovic
1 - 1
34'
Emir Dilaver
41'
Nikola Moro
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
16
Cross Attacks
8
9
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
3
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
14
1
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
0
