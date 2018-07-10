|10/07/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|Drita
|0 : 2
|Malmo FF
|2nd Half - 64:59
|First leg.
Venue: Stadiumi Olimpik Adem Jashari, Mitrovica.
Referee: Boris Marhefka (SVK).
Assistant referees: Peter Kovac (SVK) & Marek Galo (SVK).
Fourth official: Pavol Chmura (SVK).
MATCH SUMMARY: Drita won preliminary round mini tournament. Malmo made it to #UCL GROUP stage in 2015/16. Winners play CFR Cluj in the 2nd qualifying round. Losers meet F91 Dudelange/Videoton in the #UEL 2nd qualifying round.