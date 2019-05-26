26/05/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Dunarea Calarasi
0 : 0
GAZ Metan Medias
1st Half
- 20:47
Mario Rondon
11'
Andre Micael
21'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
