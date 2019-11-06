Livescore Match Center
06/11/19
14:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Dunav Ruse
0 : 1
Botev Plovdiv
2nd Half
- 46:40
0 - 1
Fernando Viana
13'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
0
