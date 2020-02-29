Livescore Match Center
29/02/20
12:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Dunav Ruse
0 : 0
Botev Vratsa
Half Time
13'
Lyuben Nikolov
Atanas Zehirov
27'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
8
Cross Attacks
9
15
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
1
