29/06/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 2
Dunav Ruse
0 : 1
Botev Vratsa
1st Half
- 35:05
0 - 1
Petar Atanasov
5'
Daniel Gadzhev
9'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
