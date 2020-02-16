Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
17:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Dunav Ruse
0 : 2
Cherno More Varna
Finished
0 - 1
Patrick Andrade
5'
30'
Diyan Dimov
Stefan Stanchev
37'
38'
Mitko Mitkov
0 - 2
Mathias Coureur
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
4
4
Corner Kicks
10
5
Counter Attacks
4
16
Cross Attacks
28
22
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
24
0
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
2
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
8
3
Shots on Goal
8
3
Substitutions
3
31
Throwins
24
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement