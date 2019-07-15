15/07/19
20:35
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Dunav Ruse
1 : 2
Levski Sofia
2nd Half
- 55:03
0 - 1
Davide Mariani
15'
0 - 2
Stanislav Ivanov
38'
47'
Ahmed Ahmedov
1 - 2
52'
Iliya Munin
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
17
9
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
7
1
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
