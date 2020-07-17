Livescore Match Center
17/07/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Qualification Playoff
Dunav Ruse
0 : 0
Montana
1st Half
- 06:57
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement